An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and a naval officer were among the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. The area, also called ‘Mini Switzerland’, echoed with gunshots followed by cries for help and anguish as the terrorist attack unfolded.

Manish Ranjan, an IB officer and a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children in the Baisaran Valley. Ranjan was posted in the ministerial section of the IB's Hyderabad office.

Newlywed Navy officer shot dead

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was also among those killed. Narwal had recently tied the knot on April 16 and was on leave for a short vacation in Kashmir.

Defence officials confirmed that Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had joined the Navy two years ago.

ALSO READ | Pahalgam terror attack leaves 26 dead; authorities identified 12 so far “Vinay was married four days ago. Everyone was happy. We have received the information that he was killed by terrorists and died on the spot. He was an officer in the Navy," Naresh Bansal, a neighbour, told news agency ANI.

Nationwide outrage over the attack

The Pahalgam incident has sparked outrage across the country. Several opposition leaders and chief ministers strongly condemned the attack.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock and described the act as ‘heinous’. He stated that such acts of cowardice cannot shake the spirit and resilience of the Indian people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the situation on ground.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all (sic)!”

J&K residents stage candlelight marches

ALSO READ | 'They asked our names, then opened fire': Survivors recount Pahalgam attack In Jammu and Kashmir, locals held candlelight marches in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Kupwara and the Khod village of Akhnoor.

PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on the morning of April 23. He assured the nation that those behind this violent act would not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the area of Baisaran, Pahalgam in Anantnag district to catch the perpetrators.

