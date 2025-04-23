“At first, we thought it was fireworks... then people started screaming,” recounted a survivor, narrating the horror that unfolded in Pahalgam’s serene Baisaran meadow on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in the Baisaran meadow, around 5 km from the popular hill station of Pahalgam.

A video circulating on social media shows a man walking through the serene Baisaran meadow shortly before the violence began. The footage, now a grim reminder of the tragedy, shows the calm being shattered by the sudden sound of gunfire and terrified screams — audible just seconds into the clip.

In another clip, the same person is seen fleeing the area, confirming that a terrorist attack had taken place. “A terrorist attack has taken place here… we escaped narrowly… god will protect us,” he said in the video. Speaking to reporters, the survivor recounted his experience, admitting that fear gripped him during the assault. At first, he mistook the sounds of gunfire for fireworks.

“We thought it was firecrackers when we heard two to three rounds. When we heard people screaming, we ran for our lives,” India Today quoted him as saying.

"Such an attack has never happened there. This is probably the first time that such an attack has happened there. We never believed that such a thing would happen as the atmosphere was peaceful. It is unfortunate," the tourist said.

‘They asked for our names, then opened fire’: Survivor

Police officials say survivors provided harrowing details of the attack. “Three to four men in ‘uniform’ descended from the dense forests. They asked for our names. We thought they were policemen,” a woman told an officer. “Suddenly, they opened fire on the men and left the women unharmed.”

Some were shot at point-blank range. Those trying to escape were also targeted. "One survivor said they ran to nearby tents. The attackers followed, called a man out, spoke to him, and shot him," an officer said, as quoted by Indian Express. Another added the terrorists remained in the area for about 20 minutes, firing without fear.

'Forced to recite Azan before opening fire', says survivor

A Pune-based family of five was caught in the terror attack in Pahalgam, which occurred while the family was taking photos in traditional Kashmiri attire.

A woman from the family told India Today that the attackers targeted Hindu tourists. "The terrorists suddenly appeared and began firing indiscriminately... forced them to recite the Azan," she said. Comparing it to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, she added, "They were wearing uniforms like local police and had printed army-style masks."

‘He died on the spot, in front of my eyes’: Wife recalls Pahalgam terror attack

Manjunath, a resident of Shivamogga, Karnataka, was killed in the terrorist attack while vacationing with his family in Pahalgam. His wife, Pallavi, shared the harrowing experience, saying, “It happened around 1.30 pm… He died on the spot, in front of my eyes.” Recalling the aftermath, she said, “Three local people rescued me.” Pallavi believes the assailants targeted Hindus, quoting one as saying, “I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi.” She urged authorities to expedite the return of Manjunath’s body: “It needs to be airlifted. We want it brought back immediately,” she said.

Newlywed navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack — just days after his wedding. On his honeymoon with his wife, Narwal was shot dead by terrorists during their visit to Kashmir.

“We were just having bhelpuri... and then he shot my husband. The gunman said my husband was not a Muslim and then shot him,” his wife recalled. Narwal, posted in Kochi, had joined the Navy two years ago.