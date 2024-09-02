IAF fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe: Police

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night, police said.

According to initial information, the pilot is safe, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena said.

"The plane crashed tonight in Barmer. The incident happened away from a populated area," the SP told PTI.

He said no loss of life has been reported so far.

The SP said that fire tenders have not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

