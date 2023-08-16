Home / India News / IAF postpones October's mega multilateral air exercise to next year

IAF postpones October's mega multilateral air exercise to next year

It is learnt that air forces of France, the UK, Australia, the US and Japan would participate in the exercise

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will host a mega multilateral military exercise next year that was originally planned for October.

The exercise, 'Tarang Shakti', is likely to be held in the middle of 2024 as a number of participating air forces conveyed to the IAF that they will not be able to join the wargame if it is held this year, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Wednesday.

The exercise is expected to witness participation of around 12 air forces and the focus of the wargame will be to improve military cooperation and enhance interoperability, they said.

It will be the biggest air exercise being organised in India.

It is learnt that air forces of France, the UK, Australia, the US and Japan would participate in the exercise.

Six countries will participate in the Tarang Shakti with their aerial assets like fighter jets, military transport aircraft and mid-air refuellers while six other nations were invited as observers, the sources said.

In the last few months, the Indian Air Force has participated in a number of major overseas exercises.

In April, the Indian Air Force sent four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for a nearly three-week multinational air exercise at France's Mont-de-Marsan military base.

Four Rafale fighter aircraft carried out a "strategic" mission last month over the Indian Ocean region for more than six hours, in a significant demonstration of their long-range combat capabilities.

In April, the air forces of India and the US carried out Exercise Cope India in Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra.

The US deployed B1 Bomber jets and F-15 fighter aircraft besides other assets in the exercise.

Also Read

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

Rafale jets of India, France carry out multinational air exercise

IAF to deploy four Rafale jets in first overseas exercise in France

IAF to participate in multi-national exercise 'Cobra Warrior' in UK

India, France, UAE begin two-day mega wargame exercise in Gulf of Oman

President Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate for Navy on Thursday

Nepal requests India to supply rice, sugar to avert possible food scarcity

Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements

Cabinet approves funding for railways, e-buses, digital India | Key points

'Good governance' meaningless if people don't get justice on time: UP CM

Topics :Indian Air ForceFranceUKAustraliaUnited StatesJapan

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story