The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a slew of schemes, ranging from the PM-eBus Sewa for augmenting city bus operations to seven multi-tracking projects of the Indian Railways worth Rs 32,500 crore.

The decisions were passed in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are the top points on announcements made during Centre's cabinet briefing:

1. The Centre announced 10,000 new electric buses across 100 cities under the PM e-bus Seva. At a briefing after the Union Cabinet meeting, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur said that out of 169 cities, 100 cities will be chosen on a challenge method. The scheme has been allocated Rs 57,613 crore.

Major boost to railway infrastructure as #Cabinet approves 7 projects of Ministry of Railways with estimated cost of around Rs.32,500 Crore; projects to add 2339 kms to the existing network of Indian Railways#CabinetBriefing — Rajesh Malhotra (@DG_PIB) August 16, 2023

10. During the cabinet meeting, the Centre also approved the extension of DigiLocker to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "DigiLockercurrently is available only for individuals, and it now has more than 400 million subscribers. Soon, a new extension of DigiLocker will be launched for MSMEs," Vaishnaw said.