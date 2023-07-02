Home / India News / IAF rescues 2 mountaineers stranded on Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir

IAF rescues 2 mountaineers stranded on Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir's Sonamarg area, a defence spokesman said here

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir's Sonamarg area, a defence spokesman said here.

"In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries," the spokesman said on Sunday.

He said Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

"The entire operation from request to the IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital ended in little over an hour including to and fro travel," the spokesman said.

He said the Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.

Also Read

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

Army rescues over 1,000 stranded tourists in East Sikkim following snowfall

Army rescues 300 more tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim

IAF airlifts 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to Ladakh using IL-76

IAF's 'Kargil Courier' airlifted over 3,000 stranded passengers this winter

Kerala gets ODF Plus status for proper sanitation, waste disposal

People seeing positive, negative sides to American power, shows data

All that glitters is not gold in Kedarnath shrine: Congress' Karan Mahra

Ex-serviceman dies during hunger strike in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gallery by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 organisers

Topics :Indian Air ForceKashmirDefence ministry

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story