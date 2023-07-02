Home / India News / People seeing positive, negative sides to American power, shows data

People seeing positive, negative sides to American power, shows data

How is America seen by the world? How do Indians see it? A sampling of the rest of the world reflects a more charitable view

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan, non-advocacy fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. It does not take policy positions. In its latest survey, which explores views of the US’ role in the world, including as an economic power, and perceptions of American society, it has surveyed public opinion in 23 countries, including India.
The report says, “America’s actions on the world stage have often shaped its global image, and as the survey highlights, public opinion about US foreign policy is often complex, with people seeing both positive and negative sides to American power.”

It says: “Overwhelmingly, people believe the US interferes in the affairs of other countries; a median of 82 per cent says it does this a great deal or a fair amount. But most also believe the US contributes to peace and stability around the world (a median of 61 per cent).”
The report adds that the ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ is considered the world’s leading economic power in many countries.

A median of 41 per cent says the US is the world’s leading economic power, and this view is especially common in South Korea, Japan, Israel, Poland, India, Hungary, and Sweden, where half or more name the US as the top economy. A median of 33 per cent thinks China is the leading global economic power.
More Indians feel American investment is a net positive for their domestic economy. A larger number of Indians feel the US is a more tolerant society than other wealthy nations. And according to the perception of 41 per cent of Indians, the US is a less dangerous place to live than other wealthy nations.

Source: International opinion of the United States, Pew Research Centre, 2023


Also Read

'American dream': US visas for Indians now come through China

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based investment firm

Colliers appoints Ramaiy Kapoor as MD for its data centre business in India

Centre suspends FCRA licence of think tank CPR amid I-T searches

All that glitters is not gold in Kedarnath shrine: Congress' Karan Mahra

Ex-serviceman dies during hunger strike in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gallery by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 organisers

Andhra Pradesh ups the learning quotient, revamps govt school education

1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from Bihar overturns in Jharkhand

Topics :AmericaPew Research Centre

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story