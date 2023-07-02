People seeing positive, negative sides to American power, shows data



The report says, “America’s actions on the world stage have often shaped its global image, and as the survey highlights, public opinion about US foreign policy is often complex, with people seeing both positive and negative sides to American power.” Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan, non-advocacy fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. It does not take policy positions. In its latest survey, which explores views of the US’ role in the world, including as an economic power, and perceptions of American society, it has surveyed public opinion in 23 countries, including India.



The report adds that the ‘land of the free and home of the brave’ is considered the world’s leading economic power in many countries. It says: “Overwhelmingly, people believe the US interferes in the affairs of other countries; a median of 82 per cent says it does this a great deal or a fair amount. But most also believe the US contributes to peace and stability around the world (a median of 61 per cent).”



More Indians feel American investment is a net positive for their domestic economy. A larger number of Indians feel the US is a more tolerant society than other wealthy nations. And according to the perception of 41 per cent of Indians, the US is a less dangerous place to live than other wealthy nations. A median of 41 per cent says the US is the world’s leading economic power, and this view is especially common in South Korea, Japan, Israel, Poland, India, Hungary, and Sweden, where half or more name the US as the top economy. A median of 33 per cent thinks China is the leading global economic power.