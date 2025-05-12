IAS body, politicians defend Foreign Secy Misri after social media trolling

After being unfairly trolled on social media over the de-escalation of the three-day-long India–Pakistan conflict, the IAS Association came out in support of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family.

‘The IAS Association stands in solidarity with Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, & his family. Unwarranted personal attacks on civil servants performing their duties with integrity are deeply regrettable. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold the dignity of public service,’ the bureaucrat body said.

Many other eminent personalities and politicians also came out in support of Misri, who had been leading the media briefings — along with Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — where the latest updates were being provided on the India–Pakistan conflict.

‘Vikram Misri started his career as a management trainee at Lintas in Bombay back in 1986. We were colleagues. I worked closely with him. He joined the IFS later. He is a super guy doing a fine job and is being targeted unfairly,’ said entrepreneur Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

‘It is the government's responsibility to take decisions — not individual officers. Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abusive language against the officer and his family, but neither the BJP government nor any of its ministers is coming forward to protect their honour and respect or talking about taking any action against those who post such unwanted posts,’ said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also came out in support of Misri. "I condemn the social media trolling directed at family of the Foreign Secretary VikramMisri. It’s unacceptable to target our professional diplomats and civil servants — those who work dedicatedly to serve the nation," the Rajasthan MLA said.