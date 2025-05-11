India won't compromise on terrorism; has capacity to wipe out Pak: Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said India has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and possesses the capacity to wipe out Pakistan from the world map. His remarks come a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a strong message to Pakistan that there is zero tolerance against terrorism. India will not tolerate any compromise on terrorism," Shinde told reporters. India has got strength to deal with external threats, he said. "India holds the capacity to obliterate Pakistan from the world map. It should learn from India's firm stance," Shinde added.

Pakistan should engage with India by taking into consideration its own limitations, the deputy CM said.