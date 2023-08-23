IBPS PO, SO 2023 registration date extended, apply till Aug 28 on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply for the Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) and Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) posts. Applicants can now register for these tests till August 28. Before, the deadline was August 21.

Any remaining terms and conditions of the two recruitment tests stay unchanged, IBPS mentioned in the PO and SO registration deadline extension notice. The window for fee payment has additionally been extended to August 28, 2023. Qualified and interested applicants can apply on ibps.in.

According to the tentative test timetable, IBPS PO prelims call letters are planned to be delivered in September and the test is probably going to happen in September or October. Exact date and timings for the two tests will be declared alongside call letters.

IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the SO or PO recruitment link.

Step 3: Press the new registration and fill in the basic information like name, mobile number and so on.

Step 4: Login your credentials like registration number and password.

Step 5: Enter the application form and upload the essential documents.

Step 6: Submit and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download the application form for later.

IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023: Fees

The application fee of IBPS PO 2023 and SO 2023 is ₹175 on account of SC, ST and PwD candidates. For any remaining applicant, the test fee is ₹850.

The absolute number of openings for IBPS PO/MT is 462. For various posts under IBPS SO, the overall number of openings is 1,402.