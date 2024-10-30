ICAI to announce CA Foundation and Intermediate results 2024 today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam results today, October 30. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their exam results through the official websites, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams took place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20, while the CA Intermediate Group 1 exam was held on September 12, 14 and 17. The Group 2 examination was conducted on September 19, 21, and 23.

Candidates should enter their registration and roll numbers on the official website to check their exam results.

How do you check the ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Exam Results 2024?

Here are the simple tips to check ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Exam results 2024:

First, visit the official website, and check for the icai.nic.in/caresult/.

Select the relevant link for the CA Foundation or Intermediate Results 2024

Then enter your ICAI roll number and registration number.

Enter your CAPTCHA code.

Click on the submit button to check and download your result.

In the CA exam session, a total of 91,900 candidates comprised 48,580 male and 42,320 female candidates, out of which 7,766 and 5,083 candidates passed the examination, respectively. The total number of students who cleared the examination is 13,749 candidates with a total overall pass percentage of 14.96.

CA Foundation and Inter exams to take thrice a year

The ICAI announced changes in the CA schedule for CA Foundation and Intermediate courses. With June 2024, the exams will be conducted thrice a year in May/June, September and January rather than biannual schedule. However, CA Final examinations will continue to take place twice a year, i.e., May and November.