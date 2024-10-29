JEE Main 2025 registration begins; check last date, eligibility, and more

Jee Mains 2025 Exam date NTA: The National Testing Agency (NTA) begins the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 on October 28 (Monday), for the January Session. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to check the full schedule of the examination.

The last date to apply is November 22, 2024, by 9 pm, and payment of the fee can be done through credit/debit card/Net-banking/UPI by November 22, 2024, up to 11.50 pm.

Important dates for JEE Main 2025 Exam

Along with the official brochure, the NTA has also released the exam schedule. The JEE main 2025 examination (Session 1) is to be held between January 22 and 31. The admit card for the same will be out three days before the beginning of the examination. To download the admit card, candidates should log in using their registration and date of birth.

The exam shall be held in two sessions–in January (Session 1) and April (Session 2). The registration has started for Session 1.

This year, the JEE Main exam will take place in 13 languages–Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2025 exam pattern

The JEE Main 2025 paper 1, which is common for BE/Btech, comprises 75 questions for 300 marks. Section A will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and section B will have 15 questions for which numerical values can be used to answer.

The three-hour exams will take place in CBT mode. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the JEE Main paper pattern to its pre-Covid-19 formation and section B only has 5 questions and all are mandatory.

JEE Main 2025: Eligibility criteria

Here are the JEE main 2025 exam eligibility criteria:

Candidates should complete class 12 or equivalent examinations including Physics, Mathematics and one additional subject, which could be Chemistry, Biology, or a Technical Vocational subject. Students appearing for the class 12 examination in 2025 are also eligible to apply.

The general category students should have secured 75 per cent and 65 per cent for SC/ST candidates. Candidates must verify specific requirements from their desired institution.

Candidates should have studied Physics, Mathematics, and one additional subject; Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a Technical Vocational subject.

Students must attempt the JEE Main for three consecutive years and there is no upper age limit to appear for the examination.

NTA updated the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern and scribe guidelines for candidates with disabilities. The comprehensive information bulletin for JEE Main 2025 includes filling out details like the application form, required documents, application fee, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme, and more.

Students who are seeking admission to engineering and architecture programs at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other institutions should appear for the JEE Main examination. It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced 2025.