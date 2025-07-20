Home / India News / Parl panel report on new Income Tax Bill, 2025 to be tabled in LS on Monday

Parl panel report on new Income Tax Bill, 2025 to be tabled in LS on Monday

The 31-member Select Committee, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, was appointed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to scrutinise The new Income Tax Bill, 2025

tax
The new bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, has a word count of 260,000, lower than 512,000 in the I-T Act.
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A report of the parliamentary committee set up to scrutinise the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which would replace the six-decade old Income Tax Act, is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The 31-member Select Committee, chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, was appointed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to scrutinise The new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13 in the Lok Sabha.

The Committee has made 285 suggestions and at its meeting on July 16 adopted the report on new I-T Bill, 2025, which will now be tabled in the House for further action.

The simplified Income Tax Bill, which is half the size of the 1961 Income Tax Act, seeks to achieve tax certainty by minimising the scope of litigation and fresh interpretation.

The new bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, has a word count of 260,000, lower than 512,000 in the I-T Act. The number of sections is 536, as against 819 effective sections in the existing law.

The number of chapters has also been halved to 23 from 47, according to the FAQs (frequently asked questions) issued by the I-T department.

The Income Tax Bill 2025 has 57 tables, compared to 18 in the existing Act and removed 1,200 provisos and 900 explanations.

Provisions relating to exemptions and TDS/TCS have been made crispier in the Bill by putting them in a tabular format, while the chapter for not-for-profit organisations has been made comprehensive with use of plain language. As a result of this, the word count has come down by 34,547.

In a taxpayer-friendly move, the Bill replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'. Also, the concept of assessment year has been done away with.

Currently, for income earned in the previous year (say 2023-24), tax is paid in assessment year (say 2024-25). This previous year and assessment year (AY) concept has been removed and only tax year under the simplified bill has been brought in.

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman had said that "substantial changes" have been made in the Bill. The number of words have been halved from 5.12 lakh, and sections reduced from 819 to 236. Following introduction, the Bill was referred to the select committee of the Lok Sabha and the committee was mandated to submit its report by the first day of next session.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to sit from July 21 to August 21, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kanwariyas assault CRFP jawan after argument in UP, three arrested

GST officers detect ₹15,851 crore fraudulent ITC claims in April-June

Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Assam's Nagaon district

India's growth driven by safety nets, growth-focused reforms: NITI Aayog VC

U'khand chopper crash: AAIB says copter tumbled after rotor blade hit cable

Topics :Income taxOm BirlaNirmala SitharamanLok SabhaParliamentMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story