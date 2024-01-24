Republic Day: How to reach Kartavya Path via Delhi Metro? DMRC explains

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro will begin its operations on all lines at 4 am on Friday to facilitate the easy movement of people towards Kartavya Path.

“On January 26, the metro train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6:00 am and thereafter the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day,” the Delhi Metro Corporation announced on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Which Metro exits will lead to Kartavya Path? Additionally, the DMRC will also provide coupons to the people who are invited to the ceremony for a valid exit from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations to reach Kartavya Path. “...People having bonafide e-invitations/e-tickets for the ceremony will be issued coupons after producing government-issued identification cards…the same coupon will be valid for performing return journeys from these two stations only,” the public transport operator added.

For smooth management of the crowd, the DMRC said those with invitation cards and tickets marked with Enclosures 1-9, and V1, V2 are advised to deboard Udyog Bhawan Metro station. The passengers with tickets and invites marked with Enclosures 10-24 and VN are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat metro station.

The metro operator further said that regular announcements will also be made regarding the same to intimate the passengers about the correct deboarding stations.

Avoid small backpacks, children below 5 Such precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony, where the chief guest will be French President Emmanuel Macron.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla requested that the people coming to Kartavya Path for the ceremony should not carry small backpacks and children below five years.

“All arrangements are being made to stop any nuisance. Repeated rehearsal and training of the team is being done. Around 8,000 forces have been deployed. Multiple ways of communication have been established so that if one way fails the other way could be used…,” he said.