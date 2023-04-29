Home / India News / If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief

"They did not complain (of sexual harassment) to any police station, sports ministry or federation for twelve years"

New Delhi
If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: WFI chief

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday made it clear that he wont resign right now as it would mean accepting the allegations levelled against him.

On Friday evening, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against the WFI president in response to the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers.

Speaking to reporters, Brij Bhushan said: "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over (next month). The government has formed a three-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days and my term will end after the elections.

"Everyday they (wrestlers) are coming up with new demands. They demanded FIR, FIRs were registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am an MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) and 90 per cent wrestlers of Haryana are with me.

"Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings. They did not complain (of sexual harassment) to any police station, sports ministry or federation for twelve years."

Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar.

To this, Brij Bhushan said: "I have been saying from the beginning that some industrialists and Congress are behind this protest."

--IANS

cs/ksk/

 

Topics :WFIProtestWrestling

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

