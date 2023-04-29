Home / India News / India 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally: CDS General Anil Chauhan

India 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally: CDS General Anil Chauhan

"By 2024, we hope to overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest economy in the world," said the CDS

General News
India 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally: CDS General Anil Chauhan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan called India the third largest ecosystem for startups globally and hoped for India to become the fourth-largest economy overtaking Germany by 2024 while speaking at an event in New Delhi on Saturday.

"India is emerging as the third largest ecosystem for startups globally and over 84,000 startups recognized by the government exist today. By 2024, we hope to overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest economy in the world," said the CDS.

Talking about the major change undergoing in the global order Chauhan said, "The global security environment currently is in a state of flux and the new order is yet to crystallize. Post world War 2, the Trans-Atlantic Anglo-Saxon lands, could not unite around Europe, the way actually the Russian invasion of Ukraine has done. On the other hand, Russia and China are getting closer to Iran actually joining this particular bandwagon."

"India has close relationship with both the West and as well as the Russians that place us very uniquely in this geopolitical construct. A quick regional scan of Europe and Asia would indicate that nations are bracing for the looming prospects of uncertainty instability and a major change in the global order. This is getting reflected in the policies of most nations as they increased their defence budget, CDS explained further."

Regarding the government policies under Make in India initiative, CDS said the government has simplified the industrial licensing system, increased the FDI limit, marked funds for research and development and MSMEs and provided a level playing field for the private companies in defence manufacturing, said CDS.

Today our defence industries are already manufacturing a wide variety of military hardware to meet the requirements of the defence forces, as well as for exports. This has led to an increase in the share of domestic requirements, which has been on the uptrend in 2018. I believe that defence manufacturing is the new sunrise sector that will witness major growth in the future, said CDS further.

General Anil Chauhan was appointed as the second Chief of Defence Staff after nine months after the unfortunate death of General Bipin Rawat.

Also Read

Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Launch of 'Innovation Bridge' to connect US, Indian defence startups

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

DPIIT to undertake third party assessment of Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

Bengal govt to conduct audit to identify irregularities in PMAY scheme

Nitish defends Kejriwal over alleged spending of Rs 45 cr on renovations

PM Modi urges women to enrol for Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

No expectations from PM, why are they not showing FIRs?: Priyanka Gandhi

Conviction rate in election-related offences high in Karnataka: EC official

Topics :Startup India

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story