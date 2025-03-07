IFS officer dies by suicide in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, jumps from 4th floor

In a tragic incident, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer died by suicide after jumping from a building in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, according to a PTI report citing a police official. He ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of the building.

The police confirmed the death and said there was no suspicion of wrongdoing. Sources said the officer was being treated for depression, and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

“The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged between 35 and 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter,” a senior Delhi Police official said. “Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped,” said the officer.

Delhi’s Chanakyapuri is also known as the diplomatic enclave of Delhi. It has many embassies and government offices of high ranking officials.

The issue of suicides in India

Suicide remains a serious issue in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 1.6 lakh people died by suicide in 2021, the highest ever recorded. The main reasons include family problems, illness, financial struggles, and work stress. Students, farmers, and daily wage workers are among the most affected groups.

The government has taken steps to prevent suicides, such as setting up helplines and promoting mental health awareness. For example, the Mental Health Care Act 2017 decriminalised suicide attempts, acknowledging the need for mental health support rather than punishment. Additionally, the KIRAN helpline (1800-599-0019) was launched to provide 24x7 mental health support in multiple languages.

[With inputs from agencies]