'India's Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva apologise to NCW

Allahbadia, Mukhija and show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Thursday

According to reports, Allahbadia, in particular, assured the NCW that he would be more mindful in the future
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija submitted written apologies to the NCW over their offensive remarks made on "India's Got Latent", panel chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Friday and asserted that their comments on the online show were "simply not acceptable".

Allahbadia, Mukhija and show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Thursday. According to sources, the two YouTubers were quizzed for hours.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Rahatkar said the NCW will not accept the use of inappropriate language.

"Four people appeared before the commission -- Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia. The commission will not accept the use of inappropriate language. Such remarks are simply not acceptable," the NCW chief said in response to a question.

Rahatkar said the individuals expressed regret over their remarks.

"Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They came before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted 'maafinama' (written apology)," she said.

Allahbadia, in particular, assured the NCW that he would be more mindful in future, Rahatkar said.

"This is the first and last time such a mistake has happened. From now on, I will think carefully and speak with respect about women," she said.

The NCW took cognisance of the remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija and others on comic Samay Raina's show that sparked outrage last month.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his comments on parents and sex. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

