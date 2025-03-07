Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment 2025 Date: All the Maharastrian women who were eagerly waiting for the installment of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive Rs 3,000 in their accounts, which is pending for the months of February and March.

The Maharashtra government will deposit the instalments into the accounts of 2.52 crore eligible women tomorrow, March 8, ahead of International Women's Day 2025.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare shared the information on the Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th and 9th installment on the occasion of International Women’s Day, with the primary aim of providing financial support to women.

“On the occasion of Women’s Day, all eligible beneficiaries of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive Rs 3,000 by 7th March, 2025,” she said.

Lakhs of women are feeling a sense of relief and joy after the minister's statement. Many women were worried due to the delay in receiving funds over the past few days. However, they are relaxed now as the amount will be credited to their accounts within 24 to 36 hours.

The Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government announced the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme' during the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign held in 2024, promising monthly financial support to empower women who are not economically successful.

Under this scheme, each eligible woman will receive Rs 1,500 every month. However, due to some technical issues, the eighth instalment for February could not be deposited on time, which became a matter of concern for many beneficiaries. To end all the rumours, the government has decided to transfer the instalments for both February and March together. Ladki Bahin Yojana 9th Installment Date: Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare shared the information on the Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th and 9th installment on the occasion of International Women’s Day, with the primary aim of providing financial support to women.

Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025: Women continue to wait for increase in amount

During the Maharashtra Assembly elections campaign, the Mahayuti government promised to increase the amount under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month.

Also Read

Many women have been eagerly waiting for this increased amount. But during the recent Maharashtra Legislative Assembly budget session, no concrete announcement was made in this direction.

When Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MLA Anil Parab asked the sitting government about the increased amount, the Minister Aditi Tatkare responded, “At present, no decision has been made to increase the instalment to Rs 2,100.”

Women’s Financial Policy: Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana aimed to provide financial stability to women in Maharashtra. However, whether the amount will increase in the future or not is still not certain. The Rs 3,000 instalment ahead of Women’s Day is a huge relief to lakhs of women, however, they might have to wait a little longer for the increased amount promised under the scheme.