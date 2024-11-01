IIM Calcutta's MBA programme secures 100% placements in summer internships

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta concluded its summer placements 2024 for the 61st batch of its flagship MBA programme, securing 100 per cent placements.

In a statement, the institute said on Friday that it completed its summer internship placements on October 25, 2024, securing 564 offers for 475 students.

The average monthly stipend stood at Rs 1.89 lakh, while the median was Rs 2 lakh per month, which IIM Calcutta said was a new institute record.

The highest domestic monthly stipend stood at Rs 3.67 lakh, whereas the highest international monthly stipend stood at Rs 6.75 lakh. The top five percentile of students secured a monthly stipend of Rs 3 lakh.

Ritu Mehta, chairperson of placement activities, said, “The outcome of the summer internship offers has once again demonstrated the future readiness of our students in a highly competitive landscape.”

Mehta added, “Globally, there is an ongoing recalibration of managerial jobs and a pullback of job postings; hence, we are very grateful to our recruiters for reposing their trust in our students and our academic processes.”

The placement week was conducted in a hybrid mode, where multiple cross-functional roles were offered by 175 recruiters across various sectors.

Participation was from firms across major sectors like fast-moving consumer goods, manufacturing, finance, consulting, technology, analytics, pharmaceuticals, education, among others.

The institute said that the cluster-cohort placement process, which involved various policies such as the “dream offer,” enabled recruiters to find a better student-recruiter fit, making the overall process a win-win for both recruiters and students.