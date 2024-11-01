Karnataka govt approves tourism policy 2024-29 with Rs 1,349 cr funding

The Karnataka government has approved the Tourism Policy 2024-29, allocating Rs 1,349 crore to develop essential infrastructure and attract international tourists, state Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar announced on Friday.

Speaking at the 'Karnataka Rajyothsava' celebrations here, the Women and Child Welfare Minister, who is also Udupi district in-charge, emphasised the government's commitment to transforming Karnataka into a global tourism hub through enhanced services and facilities.

Highlighting Karnataka's investment appeal, Hebbalkar stated that Bengaluru continues to lead the nation in investment inflow, a feat credited to the government's strategic efforts.

She noted that youth skill development programmes have equipped local talent to contribute effectively to various industries, further driving economic growth and investor confidence.

Reaffirming the government's dedication to promoting the Kannada language, Hebbalkar urged the public to engage more deeply with Kannada literature and culture.

"We are committed to establishing Kannada as the primary administrative language and have initiated several measures to support this goal. Programmes celebrating literature, folk arts, and environmental and cultural heritage are central to our mission," she added.

Hebbalkar also highlighted the government's broader vision for socio-economic empowerment. "Our five guarantee schemes are designed to give people greater autonomy in social and economic realms," she asserted.

Addressing educational initiatives, she announced Rs 14.2 crore grant under the 'Odhu Karnataka' (Read Karnataka) programme, aimed at improving literacy among government school students in Classes 4 and 5. Study materials and teacher training have been implemented to ensure the scheme's success.

Turning to irrigation developments in the Udupi district, Hebbalkar revealed plans to construct vented dams worth Rs 1.88 crore under the Paschima Vahini project this financial year. "These dams will irrigate 33 hectares of farmland. Additionally, embankments will be built along 151 km of riverbanks at a cost of Rs 6.15 crore to prevent farmland flooding," she explained.