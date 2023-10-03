IIM Lucknow bucks the job market trend, logs 100% summer offers

Bucking the job market trend, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Tuesday said it saw 100 per cent summer placement for its current (2023-25) batch of students.

IIM Lucknow students secured 576 offers in diverse corporate roles, including consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations and retail e-commerce with top domestic and global recruiters.

The summer placements were for the 39th batch of post-graduate programme (PGP) and 20th batch of post-graduate programme in agribusiness management (PGP-ABM) students, IIM Lucknow said.

It added that average and median stipends stood at nearly Rs 1.3 lakh with the highest stipend touching Rs 3.5 lakh.

Despite the current state of the economy, IIM Lucknow said the placement drive was highly successful with more than 200 recruiters participating in the summer placement process.



“As the economic situation gets better, we are determined to bring even more opportunities for our students,” Priyanka Sharma, IIM Lucknow placement chairperson, said.



Major legacy recruiters comprised Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Arthur D. Little, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Bernstein, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Tata Administrative Services (TAS).

Some first-time recruiters include Antique, Country Delight, Cranmore Partners, Cummins, Damensch, Dolat Capital, EstateX, EY IB, Gyansys, Haleon, HCCB, Hero Moto Corp, ICRA, IHX, Kaabil Finance, Liquide, MAQ Software, Miebach Consulting, MakeMyTrip, Naturals, Neev Fund, North Bridge Capital, NPCI, Ola, Pine Labs, Policy Bazaar, Practo, Responce, Samagra, Sciera, Splash, StockGro, Tencent, Virusha, Visa, Walmart, Whatfix and Yum Brands, among others.