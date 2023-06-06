IISc researchers determine cause of heavy foaming in Bellandur Lake

Heavy rainfall adds to this, because of which the surfactant gets dislodged from the sludge, making it foam-ready.
"To study the foam formation, the researchers collected water samples from the lake, analysed various parameters, and recreated a lab model to track the changes in the chemical composition of the surfactants across different regions of the lake as well as at different times of the year."
"I had to go to the lake every month over the years to collect water and foam samples, and conduct experiments on them,” says Reshmi Das, PhD student at CST and first author of the study. She took the help of officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to collect the samples.