IIT Kharagpur signs MoU to launch MSc in nuclear medicine, medical physics

The IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) to launch MSc programmes in nuclear medicine and medical physics.

This collaboration aims to strengthen national capacity for skilled human resources in nuclear medicine and medical physics, which are critical to cancer diagnosis, treatment, and advanced clinical research, an IIT KGP spokesperson said Saturday.

The programmes will be jointly conducted by IIT Kharagpur, CNCI, and VECC, with student admissions through the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM).

The MSc programmes will be offered by the School of Medical Science and Technology (SMST) at IIT Kharagpur, starting with the academic session 2026-27.