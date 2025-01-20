Republic Day 2025: Will India celebrate 75th or 76th Republic Day? nc

India will celebrate its Republic Day on January 26, 2025, and the world will witness the parade on Kartavya Path near the India Gate in New Delhi.

The parade features contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces. Different states from all over the country also showcase tableaux in the parades signifying the rich cultural diversity of India.

Is it the 76th Republic Day on January 26?

The Indian constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, affirming India as a democratic republic. India observed Republic Day for the first time on January 26, 1951. In 2025, this month, India will commemorate 75 years since the constitution's adoption.

Counting from 1950 as the first Republic Day, this year, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar led the 299-member Constituent Assembly to draft the Indian constitution which took three years to come into effect, which began on 27 October 1947.

It officially came into effect on 26 January 1950, marking the beginning of India as a sovereign democratic republic.

Republic day 2025 tableaux

This Republic Day, 15 states and Union Territories including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh will take part in the celebrations. Apart from states, 11 government contingents will also participate in the grand event that will take place in the Kartavya Path parade.

What is the theme for Republic Day 2025?

The theme for Republic Day 2025 is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, emphasizing the rich culture and heritage of India.

Republic Day 2025: Chief Guests

According to reports, the newly-elected Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is expected to be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day. However, the confirmation of his visit is yet to come. The visit of President Subianto is expected to coincide with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.