Home / India News / With the final extension, SC tells AAP to vacate its office by August 10

With the final extension, SC tells AAP to vacate its office by August 10

The Supreme Court emphasised to the Aam Aadmi Party that delays in handing over the land has hindered the expansion of the Delhi High Court

AAP office
New Delhi: Media cameras at AAP office on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo; PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its office on the Delhi High Court land until August 10, 2024. The court clarified that this would be the final extension, emphasising that the delay in handing over the land has hindered the Delhi High Court's expansion.

In February, the Supreme Court criticised AAP for "encroaching" on land allocated to the Delhi High Court. This issue emerged during the hearing of a case concerning judicial infrastructure across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Supreme Court initially ordered AAP to vacate its current office by June 15, noting that the office occupied land designated for the expansion of the Delhi High Court.

However, on June 5, the Delhi High Court ruled that AAP was entitled to use a housing unit from the general pool until permanent land was allocated for its office.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, argued before the high court that as a national party, AAP is entitled to temporary office space until land for a permanent office is allotted. Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court stated that pressure or non-availability cannot be grounds to reject AAP's plea for office space and ordered the Centre to decide within six weeks through a reasoned order.

The high court directed the Centre to decide on AAP's representation within six weeks.

AAP informed the Supreme Court that a particular government did not want the party to "flourish and work." The party also stated that the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had allocated the plot to the district judiciary in 2020, despite it being initially allotted to AAP for a party office in 2015. When AAP applied for a new land allotment, they were directed to go to Badarpur, while other national parties were given better locations.

Given the 2024 general elections, the Supreme Court had initially granted AAP time until June 15, 2024, to vacate its office at 206, Rouse Avenue, which is situated on land earmarked for the Delhi judiciary, to allow for the expansion of the district judiciary.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta considered the submissions of Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing AAP, and extended the deadline to August 10. The bench ordered that AAP must hand over possession of the building at 206 Rouse Avenue by August 10. 

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate to name AAP as accused in liquor policy 'scam' case

SC asks high courts to enforce committee to oversee judicial pay commission

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court extends deadline given to AAP to vacate Rouse Avenue office

NPCI may defer market cap deadline for UPI payment platforms by 2 years

Swati Maliwal assault case: Police adds fresh section against Bibhav Kumar

Reasi bus attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of victims

Day after monsoon's arrival, IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai

IMD weather today: Red alert for heavy rainfall and heatwave in many region

Combing operation launched to track down terrorists in J-K's bus attack

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AAPAam Aadmi Partyoffice spaceSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story