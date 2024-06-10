Home / India News / TMC MPs to meet agitating farmers in Haryana, to convey Didi's message

The five-member team comprising TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale is likely to meet the agitating peasants

TMC supporters
TMC leaders will meat peasants near Khanauri on the border of Haryana and Punjab. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will visit Haryana on Monday to meet farmers who have been demonstrating to press for their demands that include a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"Will convey Didi's (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's) message to them that we are with you and the NDA govt led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre must meet the demands," the party said in a statement.

The five-member team comprising TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale is likely to meet the agitating peasants near Khanauri on the border of Haryana and Punjab.

Security forces had stopped the farmers at Khanauri from marching to Delhi as part of their agitation on February 13.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

