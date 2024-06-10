Home / India News / Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM's advance security convoy, one hurt

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53

Manipur police, police
The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

At least one personnel suffered bullet injuries during the attack, police said.

"CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district, an official told PTI.

Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

Topics :N Biren SinghBJPManipur govtDelhiviolencemilitants

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

