IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 2025, seventh consecutive year

The Union Education Ministry on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2025, which lists the top universities, colleges, and professional institutions across India.

The rankings were topped by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay.

Six out of the top 10 institutes in the overall category were IITs, while other notable institutes on the list include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Institutions are evaluated on several parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.