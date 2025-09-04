Home / India News / IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 2025, seventh consecutive year

IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 2025, seventh consecutive year

IIT Madras topped the NIRF 2025 rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay. A new category on sustainable development goals was introduced this year

IIT Madras
The rankings were topped by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay.
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Education Ministry on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2025, which lists the top universities, colleges, and professional institutions across India.
 
The rankings were topped by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay.
 
Six out of the top 10 institutes in the overall category were IITs, while other notable institutes on the list include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
 
Institutions are evaluated on several parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
 
Based on these parameters, the rankings covered more than 17 categories this year, up from 16 last year. These categories include engineering, management, medical, law, and research institutions.
 
This year’s rankings also introduced a new category focused on sustainable development goals, evaluating institutes and colleges based on green practices they have adopted.
 
This is the tenth edition of the rankings, which now includes around 7,692 institutions, up from 2,426 in the first edition.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

Govt plans Bharat NCAP-style safety standards for e-rickshaws: Gadkari

AI no longer futuristic concept, but central pillar: CII-Protiviti report

Jammu floods: 200 families rescued from flood-hit areas of Srinagar

Kuki-Zo groups sign peace pact with govt, agree to uphold Manipur's unity

Topics :AIIMSIIT MadrasNIRFIndian Universities

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story