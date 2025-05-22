IMD weather: India braces for stormy weather, heatwaves, early monsoon

For the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard alert, warning citizens of severe heatwave conditions, dust storms, and warmer nights, especially in Northwest India.

While East and Central India is likely to witness widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the Western coast is predicted to experience heavy rainfall.

It is anticipated that the early arrival of the monsoon will result in above-normal cumulative rainfall over the nation from June to September. But so far in May, the weather has been a little milder than normal, which has led to a lot of rain.

IMD weather 2025: Metropolitan cities

• Delhi rain: A day after an intense thunderstorm with rainfall caused chaos in Delhi-NCR, therefore, the Delhi Regional Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for today and tomorrow. The weather forecast for May 22 predicts hot, humid temperatures with a partially cloudy sky.

• Bengaluru rain: The districts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru are expected to have strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain today, according to the Bengaluru Regional Meteorological Center. In addition, several districts are anticipated to see moderate rainfall.

• Mumbai rain: Until May 24, cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is predicted to produce rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, according to the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center. According to an IMD, the cyclonic circulation may cause further rainfall over Maharashtra in the next few days, notably in Mumbai, south Konkan, and south central Maharashtra.

• Kolkata rain: On May 22, the Kolkata Regional Meteorological Center issued an orange alert, warning of high winds, thunder, lightning, and heavy rainfall in the South Bengal districts of Jhargham, West Midnapur, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia.

IMD todays weather: North India

Isolated regions of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, MP, Punjab, and Rajasthan are expected to experience heatwave conditions through May 24, according to the IMD. Furthermore, isolated areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, J&K, and Punjab are predicted to experience warmer night temperatures.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds can also occur in the Northwest, particularly in the Western Himalayas, which include J&K, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. With the potential for dust storms across West Rajasthan during the next two days, the plains of Northwest India will also be impacted.

IMD weather forecast: West-India

May is usually one of the hottest months of the year, but for the first time this year, severe heatwave conditions have swept across Northwest India. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in Northwest India are predicted to drop by 2-3°C over the next four days, but they will not rise much over the next three days.

Over the next three days, Maharashtra, Goa, and Puducherry are expected to see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, according to the IMD. Pre-monsoon rains are currently occurring in Mumbai. On some days, Mumbai will continue to be on alert, and through Wednesday, the surrounding areas will also be under these conditions.

Given that the remainder of the state is also under a yellow alert, the IMD's report indicates that disruption is likely to persist throughout Maharashtra for the next four days. This marks the beginning of a period of turbulent weather that will affect most of the state as it prepares for the full impact of the monsoon, stretching beyond the Konkan region.

IMD weather update: Southern India

In Southern India, severe weather events are influenced by a number of weather systems. By May 27, 2025, the IMD predicts that Kerala will experience an early arrival of the southwest monsoon. Over the next five days, persistent rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are predicted for southern India, which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Over the next three days, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry are predicted to see lightning, thunderstorms, and exceptionally heavy rain due to these systems. There will be significant rainfall in the eastern and northeastern regions as well.

Furthermore, the IMD has revised their monsoon arrival prediction. Instead of May 27, the Southwest monsoon is now predicted to arrive in India on May 24–25.

Weather report: Central and Eastern India

Isolated areas of Odisha are also likely to see hot and humid weather. According to the IMD, Central India's maximum temperatures are predicted to drop by 2-3°C over the next four days, but they will not rise much over the next three days.

In Eastern India, severe weather events are influenced by several meteorological systems. Among these is an upper air cyclonic circulation off North Karnataka and Goa over the East-Central Arabian Sea. There will be a lot of rainfall in the Eastern areas as well. Furthermore, the IMD has advanced their monsoon arrival prediction.

Similar weather patterns will prevail over Central India, marking a widespread transformation from the typical dry spell that precedes the monsoon. These changes have sparked excitement in areas used to the traditional June 1 start date with a week's variability.