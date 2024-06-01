Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The weather office further said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on June 3 and 5."

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh), SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh), Rayalaseema and Yanam for the five days, starting from June 1.

"Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Kmph likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Hot, humid and discomfort weather is likely over SCAP on June 1, 2 and 4," IMD said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Also, more rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the coming two days."

"Yesterday, an increase in temperature was recorded over South coastal Andhra Pradesh with the highest temperature at 45 degrees Celsius recorded at Nellore. The heat wave conditions are likely to remain over SCAP while hot and humid conditions will prevail in NCAP. Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Also, more rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the coming two days and light to moderate rainfall over North Coastal AP," she said.

"Now Southwest monsoon rainfall is advancing with gusty winds over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West-central Bay of Bengal and Sikkim and will continue at Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Once these areas are covered then it will enter Andhra Pradesh," she further said.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

