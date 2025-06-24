Home / India News / IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms as monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms as monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi

Delhi weather update today: IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain; AQI in Delhi fell into the 'moderate' category

Rains, Mumbai Rains
The monsoon has reached parts of northern India, including cities like Jaipur, Agra, Dehradun, Shimla, and Jammu (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.
 
Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.
 
The showers are expected to bring drown the maximum temperature, keeping it between 34-36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing a ‘yellow alert’ for thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall until June 25. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week. 

Air quality turns ‘moderate’ 

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘satisfactory’ for several days. 
 
The air quality was recorded ‘moderate’ at 8 am on June 24, with an AQI reading of 100, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

Monsoon set to advance in North India

The monsoon has reached parts of northern India, including cities like Jaipur, Agra, Dehradun, Shimla, and Jammu.
 
In the next two days, the monsoon is likely to spread to more areas—like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu.
 
A weather system over south-central Uttar Pradesh is helping pull the monsoon forward. A line of low pressure is also running from this system across Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and northern Odisha, which is adding to the chances of rainfall, according to the IMD bulletin.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

