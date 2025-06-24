IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms as monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.

Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

ALSO READ: Asia warming at nearly twice global rate, fuelling extreme weather: WMO The showers are expected to bring drown the maximum temperature, keeping it between 34-36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing a ‘yellow alert’ for thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall until June 25. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week. Air quality turns ‘moderate’ Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘satisfactory’ for several days. ALSO READ: Kharif sowing up 10% till June 20 as south-west monsoon gathers pace The air quality was recorded ‘moderate’ at 8 am on June 24, with an AQI reading of 100, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.