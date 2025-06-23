Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kharif sowing up 10% till June 20 as south-west monsoon gathers pace

Kharif sowing up 10% till June 20 as south-west monsoon gathers pace

The rains have now become vigorous over the main pulses and oilseeds growing in the central and western parts of the country which should further assist in their early planting

Only oilseeds sowing is slightly lagging till last week but was expected to gather momentum as the monsoon enters Central India. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Sowing of kharif crops continued its brisk pace during the week ended June 20, outstripping the acreage touched during the same time last year by 10 per cent.  This came on the back of the south-west monsoon continuing its forward march across the country. Data showed that till June 20, kharif crops have been sown in around 13.74 million hectares.  ALSO READ: Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers  Among all crops, paddy, which is the main food grain grown during the kharif season, has been planted in around 1.32 million hectares till June 20, which is almost 60 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year. Only oilseeds sowing is lagging but was expected to gather momentum as the monsoon enters Central India.  India has received 105 millimeters of rainfall from June 1 to June 22 this year, which is 1 per cent lower than normal. Till the second week of June, this deficit was more than 30 per cent as monsoon stalled after making an early entry over India.  
    ALSO READ: Garuda Aerospace opens agri-drone indigenisation unit near Chennai    

Topics : Kharif Monsoon agriculture economy

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

