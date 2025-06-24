One killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

A man died in a massive fire, which broke out at a banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar area, an official on Tuesday said.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, is a carpenter by profession, he said. ALSO READ: 3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka

Two people were initially trapped in the fire that broke out at 8.47 pm on Monday. While one managed to escape, Rajesh got trapped in the fire.

"Prima facie, Rajesh died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem," a senior police officer said.