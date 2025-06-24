Home / India News / One killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

One killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

"Prima facie, Rajesh died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem," a senior police officer said

Fire, Fire accident
(Representative Image) Two people were initially trapped in the fire that broke out at 8.47 pm on Monday. While one managed to escape, Rajesh got trapped in the fire. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man died in a massive fire, which broke out at a banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar area, an official on Tuesday said.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, is a carpenter by profession, he said.    ALSO READ: 3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka 

Two people were initially trapped in the fire that broke out at 8.47 pm on Monday. While one managed to escape, Rajesh got trapped in the fire.

"Prima facie, Rajesh died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem," a senior police officer said. 

 

Initially, 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot with six more dispatched later on.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The visuals from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the Golden Banquet Hall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India enters top 100 in global SDG rankings of nations for first time

LIVE news updates: Beersheba building hit by Iranian missile, at least 3 killed

'It's not about funds, but ideas': Gadkari hits out at bureaucracy in Pune

AI 171 plane crash: 256 bodies handed over to families, 259 identified

Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted as Iran strikes shut airspace

Topics :DelhiNew DelhiDelhi Policefire

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story