One killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

A man died in a massive fire, which broke out at a banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar area, an official on Tuesday said.
The deceased, identified as Rajesh, is a carpenter by profession, he said. ALSO READ: 3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka
"Prima facie, Rajesh died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem," a senior police officer said.
Initially, 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot with six more dispatched later on.
"We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
The visuals from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the night sky as flames engulfed large portions of the Golden Banquet Hall.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
