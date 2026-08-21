IMD forecasts widespread rainfall across India as monsoon remains active

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, across several parts of the country as the monsoon remains active over central, eastern and northeastern India as well as the western Himalayan region.

Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies with a spell of very light to light rainfall during the afternoon and evening on Friday.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Saturday.

Rain across several regions

In north India, widespread rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is likely to remain under a prolonged wet spell, with heavy rain forecast over the coming days. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab could also see isolated heavy rainfall.

The Northeast is also expected to remain wet, with heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Rainfall activity is likely to increase across eastern India, with widespread showers forecast over Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to see widespread rainfall from Saturday, while Bihar is also likely to receive widespread rain. Odisha could see heavy rainfall over several days, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible on Sunday. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Konkan are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while in south India, Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to see scattered to widespread showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas.