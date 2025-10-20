PM celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, calls for self-reliance in defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali this year with personnel of the Indian Navy aboard INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa, continuing his decade-long tradition of spending the festival with India’s armed forces.

Calling the experience “special", PM Modi said celebrating Diwali at INS Vikrant was a moment of pride and fulfilment. The Prime Minister said, “The deep night at sea and the sunrise over the ocean made my Diwali truly special. On this festival, everyone wishes to be with their family, and I always come to celebrate with mine; you all are my family.”

The Prime Minister stressed the need for self-reliance in defence, saying, “When the enemy stands before you, the side that has the confidence and self-reliance to fight on its own always has the upper hand. That’s why aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) is crucial."

PM Modi highlights defence production ALSO READ: PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products Lauding the Indian Navy’s achievements, PM Modi said INS Vikrant represents “the spirit of 21st-century India". “The day India received its indigenous INS Vikrant, the Navy also bid farewell to a major symbol of colonial rule by adopting a new flag. INS Vikrant is a true symbol of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a ship whose name alone kept Pakistan awake at night,” he said. The PM further said in the past decade, defence production has tripled, with the country adding one new ship or submarine every 40 days. “India is not only becoming self-reliant, we are positioning ourselves as a global exporter of defence equipment. From the BrahMos missile to naval vessels, the world today looks to India as a trusted defence partner."

'India a friend to the world' PM Modi also praised the Navy for being the "guardian of the Indian Ocean", ensuring India’s presence and protection across its islands. Sharing examples of various humanitarian missions, PM Modi said the Navy has provided aid during crises in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, Madagascar, and even delivered clean drinking water to the Maldives. “This spirit of service makes India a true Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world,” he said. The PM also said the government is making efforts for more southern nations to progress alongside India. "We are becoming partners in the growth of many countries and are always ready to help any nation, anywhere in the world," he said.