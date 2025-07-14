Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats, emergency services activated

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting the emergency services to be kicked in, a Delhi Police official said.
He said that around 8 am, police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri.
"Police teams immediately moved in to check the school premises," he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, "Early on Monday morning, Dwarka North police station received a PCR call informing about bomb threat at CRPF School here. The area was promptly sanitised. Local police, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads reached the school and conducted due checks." He added that cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the email.
"Security has been tightened in the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," the DCP said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app