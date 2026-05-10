IMD issues heatwave alert for north, west India; rain to lash south

India is set to witness contrasting weather conditions on Sunday, with heatwave conditions intensifying across parts of north and west India even as several southern and northeastern states brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures across northwest and central India over the next few days, while warning of widespread rainfall activity in southern and northeastern regions.

Heatwave conditions likely in Rajasthan, Gujarat

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan over the next seven days. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh on May 12 and 13, while Gujarat is likely to remain under heatwave conditions till May 14.

Warm night conditions are also expected in isolated areas of West Rajasthan. Coastal regions including Goa and Konkan are likely to experience hot and humid weather in the coming days. According to the weather department maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius across northwest India during the next seven days. Central India is also expected to witness a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius, indicating persistent warm conditions with little immediate relief from the heat. Meanwhile, Gujarat is likely to record a further increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures, while no significant change is expected over the remaining parts of the country till May 15.

Delhi likely to witness rain and thunderstorms Delhi woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning after witnessing a marginal rise in temperature a day earlier. The relatively comfortable weather is expected to continue over the next two days, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday amid the possibility of rain and thunderstorms. The IMD has forecast very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the evening and night hours on May 11 and 12. For Sunday, the national capital is expected to witness clear skies, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling near 27 degrees Celsius.