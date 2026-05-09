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TMC names Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as LoP in West Bengal assembly

In a statement, the party announced that Dhanekhali MLA Asima Patra and Chowrangee legislator Nayna Bandyopadhyay would serve as deputy leaders of the opposition

TMC supporters
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
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The TMC on Saturday appointed Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

In a statement, the party announced that Dhanekhali MLA Asima Patra and Chowrangee legislator Nayna Bandyopadhyay would serve as deputy leaders of the opposition.

Kolkata Port MLA Firhad Hakim was appointed chief whip in the assembly.

Hakim is also the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The party said the newly appointed leaders would work "with commitment for the interest of the people of Bengal".

BJP swept the assembly elections, winning 207 seats in the 294-member House and forming the government in the state for the first time. The TMC won 80 seats in the elections.

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as chief minister earlier in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :TMCAll India Trinamool CongressWest Bengal Assembly pollsWest Bengal

First Published: May 09 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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