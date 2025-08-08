Trade ties must not compromise policy sovereignty, says Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said national interest is paramount and trade diplomacy cannot be at the cost of policy sovereignty, days after the US ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Addressing a skills summit organised by FICCI here, the minister said the government is sensitive and allied to the strong support and solidarity extended by the Indian industry.

"Currently the global economy appears to be in a flux. Of course we need full support from the industry. This is the kind of conversation and you could almost call it a battle that the government of India is currently engaged in, but we have decided that trade diplomacy cannot be at the cost of policy sovereignty," the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.