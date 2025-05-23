IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rain in 15 states for 6 to 7 days

IMD Rain Alert and Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rains in over 15 states across the country in the coming 6 to 7 days. The weather department also stated that several states of North, East, Northeast, West and South India are likely to experience strong winds, heavy rains, along with thunderstorms.

There are also chances that the monsoon in the country may arrive early.

Low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea

IMD's latest update mentions that the formation of a low pressure area is expected in the east central Arabian Sea off the coasts of North Karnataka-Goa. It will soon start moving rapidly towards the north. According to a Skymet Weather report, the system is currently centred near 16.5 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east. It is likely to intensify further and form a deep depression. The deep depression will lead to heavy to very heavy rain in the western coast of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala in the coming 6 to 7 days.

IMD warns fishermen

Due to expected heavy rain over East Central and South-East Arabian Sea and Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and adjoining South Gujarat coast and Lakshadweep area, the weather department has advised all the fishermen in the region to avoid fishing from May 22 to 26.

Fishing is completely prohibited in the Central and adjoining North-East Arabian and fishermen are instructed to avoid going towards the Somalia coast and the adjoining South-West Arabian Sea from 22 to 26 May.

Red alert in Konkan-Goa

There is no official announcement related to a cyclone prediction, although the Konkan-Goa coast has been placed under red-alert. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the region. The weather department forecasts gusty winds of 65 kmph causing damage to infrastructure such as communication and power lines. The warning is also being issued regarding probable damage due to agricultural spaces and cattle in open spaces.

Orange alert in Mumbai

There are orange alerts in different areas such as the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra belt, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Coastal Karnataka. As Bengaluru finally saw a break in the clouds after a week of heavy downpours and waterlogged roads, parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat braced for intense heatwave-like conditions, highlighting the stark weather contrast across India.