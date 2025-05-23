'Youth at risk': SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Union government on a public interest litigation seeking a ban on betting platforms, both online and offline, citing their impact on India’s youth. The plea raised concerns over gambling addiction, rising suicides, and celebrity endorsements of betting apps, India Today reported.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh heard the petition filed by evangelist and politician Dr KA Paul, who argued that millions of Indians—particularly young people—are being drawn into betting apps without any regulatory oversight or health warnings.

"I am here on behalf of millions of parents whose children died," Dr Paul told the court.

Citing figures from Telangana alone, he claimed over 1,000 suicides had occurred due to betting addiction. He alleged that approximately 300 million Indians are being “trapped illegally” through such platforms, with no statutory warnings akin to those seen on tobacco products.

The petitioner further claimed that over 25 actors and influencers from Bollywood and Tollywood were endorsing betting apps, against whom FIRs had been filed. He singled out cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for his association with such platforms, saying, “God of cricketers is endorsing... people then think it is okay.”

Court’s observations

Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the gravity of the issue, but cautioned against assuming that legislation alone could provide a complete solution.

“Principally we are with you—it should be stopped—but probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law. Just like we can't stop people from committing murder despite the law,” he said.

He noted the role of technology and parental control in exacerbating the issue. "We have given internet. Parents watch one TV, children another. It is a complete social aberration," he observed.

Centre to respond

Taking cognisance of the plea, the bench issued a formal notice to the Centre, seeking its response. It also directed that a soft copy of the petition be forwarded to the Attorney General and Solicitor General of India.

While the court did not issue notices to individual states, it clarified that this could be considered at a later stage, depending on the Centre’s reply and the scope of regulation required.