Home / India News / 'Youth at risk': SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

'Youth at risk': SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

The Supreme Court asked the Union government to respond to a plea raising alarm over betting-related addiction, suicides and celebrity endorsements of gambling platforms

betting app
Photo: ShutterstockThe petitioner told the bench he represents 'millions of parents whose children died' due to betting (
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Union government on a public interest litigation seeking a ban on betting platforms, both online and offline, citing their impact on India’s youth. The plea raised concerns over gambling addiction, rising suicides, and celebrity endorsements of betting apps, India Today reported.
 
A two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh heard the petition filed by evangelist and politician Dr KA Paul, who argued that millions of Indians—particularly young people—are being drawn into betting apps without any regulatory oversight or health warnings.
 
"I am here on behalf of millions of parents whose children died," Dr Paul told the court.
 
Citing figures from Telangana alone, he claimed over 1,000 suicides had occurred due to betting addiction. He alleged that approximately 300 million Indians are being “trapped illegally” through such platforms, with no statutory warnings akin to those seen on tobacco products.
 
The petitioner further claimed that over 25 actors and influencers from Bollywood and Tollywood were endorsing betting apps, against whom FIRs had been filed. He singled out cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for his association with such platforms, saying, “God of cricketers is endorsing... people then think it is okay.”
 

Court’s observations

 
Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the gravity of the issue, but cautioned against assuming that legislation alone could provide a complete solution.
 
“Principally we are with you—it should be stopped—but probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law. Just like we can't stop people from committing murder despite the law,” he said.

Also Read

SC upholds states' power to levy entertainment tax on DTH, cable services

SC grills Rajasthan on Kota student suicides: 'Why only in Kota?'

JSW Steel seeks ₹19,300 cr refund after SC cancels BPSL acquisition

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to regulate online betting apps

Premium

State legislatures are in a rush, spend little time in scrutinising Bills

 
He noted the role of technology and parental control in exacerbating the issue. “We have given internet. Parents watch one TV, children another. It is a complete social aberration,” he observed. 
 

Centre to respond

 
Taking cognisance of the plea, the bench issued a formal notice to the Centre, seeking its response. It also directed that a soft copy of the petition be forwarded to the Attorney General and Solicitor General of India.
 
While the court did not issue notices to individual states, it clarified that this could be considered at a later stage, depending on the Centre’s reply and the scope of regulation required.
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: No injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight, says DGCA

Women comprise around 20% of Isro workforce: VN Narayanan

Nirmala Sitharaman gets court notice over remarks on AAP leader's marriage

Andhra CM Naidu seeks Centre's support for solar and defence projects

Operation Sindoor an appropriate answer to Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Topics :Supreme CourtCentrebettingBS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story