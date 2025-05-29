IMD issues Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR; dust storm, thunderstorms expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Thursday night for the Delhi-NCR region, following evening rains in some parts. The weather department predicts there will be heavy rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds later tonight. The IMD forecast that thunderstorms with rain and winds of 50–60 kilometres per hour are expected later Thursday night.

An Orange Alert means residents should prepare themselves for potentially disruptive weather.

Earlier in the evening, Delhi-NCR was hit by a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm and light to moderate rainfall, with gusting winds of 40–70 kmph.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius earlier Thursday, only 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality of New Delhi was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 173, as per the reading taken at 5 pm on Thursday by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI index is expected to fall if the IMD prediction of rains in the night holds up.

According to the CPCB, AQI is categorised as follows: 0–50 (Good), 51–100 (Satisfactory), 101–200 (Moderate), 201–300 (Poor), 301–400 (Very Poor), and 401–500 (Severe).