Home / India News / IMD issues Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR; dust storm, thunderstorms expected

IMD issues Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR; dust storm, thunderstorms expected

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 70 kmph are forecast for Thursday night

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius earlier Thursday, only 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD. | (Photo: PTI)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
       
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Thursday night for the Delhi-NCR region, following evening rains in some parts. The weather department predicts there will be heavy rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds later tonight.  The IMD forecast that thunderstorms with rain and winds of 50–60 kilometres per hour are expected later Thursday night.
 
An Orange Alert means residents should prepare themselves for potentially disruptive weather.
 
Earlier in the evening, Delhi-NCR was hit by a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm and light to moderate rainfall, with gusting winds of 40–70 kmph.
 
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius earlier Thursday, only 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.
 
Meanwhile, the air quality of New Delhi was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 173, as per the reading taken at 5 pm on Thursday by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI index is expected to fall if the IMD prediction of rains in the night holds up.
 
According to the CPCB, AQI is categorised as follows: 0–50 (Good), 51–100 (Satisfactory), 101–200 (Moderate), 201–300 (Poor), 301–400 (Very Poor), and 401–500 (Severe).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Digital India divide: Half of rural women lack mobile phones, says NSO

PM Modi lays foundation stone for ₹1,010 cr City Gas Project in Bengal

Three judges appointed to SC; top court to regain full working strength

Pawan Khera jabs Tharoor for surgical strikes comment, quotes from his book

'I challenge, go for elections tomorrow': Mamata hits back at PM Modi

Topics :Monsoon IMD EcoflashIMD on rainsIMD weather forecastThunderstormDelhi-NCR

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story