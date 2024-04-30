IMD predicts severe heatwave till May 1, check full weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department warns of severe heatwave conditions over East India till May 1 and over the South Peninsular region in the coming five days. The weather department also says that the situation will improve gradually after Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the coming five days, with thunderstorms over Northeast India, the IMD bulletin stated. The states which will witness the condition include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and others.

Which state can witness heatwaves?

The IMD prediction expects heatwave to severe heat wave-like conditions in places like Odisha, and Bihar from April 30 to May 1, 2024, and in West Bengal from April 30th to May 2nd. The situation will start improving thereafter, it added.

Heatwave to severe heat wave-like situations are anticipated to prevail in isolated areas over Raualaseema on May 2nd and 3rd.





Apart from this, the hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Tripura, Tamil Nadu, West Assam, Puducherry and Karaikal during the April 30th - May 1st; Konkan and Goa during April 30th - May 31st and over Kerala and Mahe from April 30th to May 3rd. The situation will persist over Coastal Karnataka in the coming five days.

IMD predicts rainfall

Despite severe heatwave-like situations, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lighting and thunderstorm and gusty winds (40-50 kmph). There are many states which will witness rainfall situations like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the coming five days.





From April 30 to May 2, Sikkim might expect light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Isolated hailstorms might also be expected on May 1.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh from April 30 to May 1 and other states like Assam and Meghalaya will witness a similar situation on 30th April-1st May, while states like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Triopoura will experience rainfall during May 1 and 3 with isolated rainfall over Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura with isolated extremely rainfall very likely over Meghalaya on May 2, 2024.