IMD predicts southwest monsoon arrival likely in Mumbai city in 72 hours

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai in 72 hours. Usually, the monsoon hits Mumbai on June 10, but it was delayed by a day this year.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, explained the reason behind the delay this year. He stated that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy was the reason behind the delayed monsoon, as it caused the depletion of moisture.
He further added, "The monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, this year it arrived on June 8. It had progressed as far as Goa and Ratnagiri before being hindered by the cyclonic storm. Consequently, there has been limited advancement of the monsoon from June 11 to 18."
The monsoon arrived in Ratnagiri last week and remained stalled in the region for a week due to low westerly and south-westerly winds. Under favourable conditions, the monsoon only takes 48 hours to reach Mumbai from Ratnagiri.
Anupam Kashyapi further added that in the next 72 hours, there will be an increase in monsoon activity on the Arabian Sea coast. He believes that an active monsoon could be expected in Mumbai, Pune, South Central parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, Marathwada, and other regions.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects that there would be progress in the monsoon from June 23rd.
The irregular rain is occurring which is attributed to an inward-moving cyclone bringing some moisture. Maharashtra's interior parts reveal a lack of clouds causing low rainfalls in such areas. Consequently, the rain spells in the North Konkan coastal region are not indicative of significant monsoon advancement, the Hindustan Times report says.