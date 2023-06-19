IMD predicts southwest monsoon arrival likely in Mumbai city in 72 hours

According to a Hindustan Times report, the head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, explained the reason behind the delay this year. He stated that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy was the reason behind the delayed monsoon, as it caused the depletion of moisture.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai in 72 hours. Usually, the monsoon hits Mumbai on June 10, but it was delayed by a day this year.