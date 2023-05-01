IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states today

The India Meteorological Department also shared the news on the micro-blogging platform, where IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorms very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."
Orange Alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh In an official release, IMD issued an orange alert following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham. According to the official release, there is an alert of hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days from Sunday.
The IMD release further reads, "The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorm with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters."
2 May: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
3 May: Uttarakhand, Rajasthan