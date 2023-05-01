DPS bomb threat turns out to be a prank by one of its own students

Delhi Police have identified the sender of a bomb threat that was sent to a top school in Delhi, 'Delhi Public School' (DPS), as one of its own 16-year-old students.

The police have confirmed that it was a hoax email sent by the student who admitted to planning the prank "just for fun."

"During a counselling session, the student confessed to getting the idea after a similar incident occurred at 'The Indian School' in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar," as per sources.

Last week on Wednesday, the DPS, Mathura Road had received a bomb threat via email, leading to the students being evacuated and a thorough search of the premises being conducted but nothing suspicious was found, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo had said that on Wednesday around 7.50 a.m., the school principal called the SHO, Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and told him that they received an mail on their school's official mail that a bomb has been planted in the school and will be detonated at 9 a.m.

The school, which has around 4000 students, was evacuated but after a search by the teams, no bomb was found in the premises.

--IANS

