IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is looking to actively engage artificial intelligence (AI) models in its weather forecasting, has started small pilot programmes but remains apprehensive on their accuracy in all aspects of weather forecasting, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) which oversees the IMD, has constituted a high powered panel of experts drawing top minds from the IMD, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, National Centre for Medium-Range Forecasting, and others to brainstorm on the crucial issue of using AI for forecast modelling.

Internally, too, the IMD has formed a panel to work on AI-driven forecasting, as well as on broader issues that AI can help with. Meanwhile, the Department is using AI to develop an application similar to chatGPT for communication, as well as a multilingual weather forecasting application ‘Bhasini’ that converts weather forecasts into different regional languages.

“Not only that, we have also partnered with a host of private and public research institutes such as IITs, IIMs and other universities to jointly develop the AI-based models or applications,” Mohapatra told Business Standard recently. He added that IMD is also studying different forecasting models, such as those from European agencies such as the European Centre for Weather Forecasting (which the IMD also uses), and trying to apply them in its own AI forecasting models. IMD is currently also using AI for smaller day-to-day operations such as calculating heat factor and tracking the path of tropical cyclones, among other things.

“But these are very small applications or use of AI," admits Mohapatra. "An all-India model or a global model or even a regional model based on AI for prediction of rainfall temperature, wind speed or any other parameter that we can do using physical model has not yet been developed so far, but it is under development by the ministry.” He also conceded that there is no firm timeframe yet as to when a fully AI-based weather forecasting model will be developed in India, only saying that work on developing one is currently on. According to Mohapatra, this limitation is not unique to India. Globally, too, be it Europe or China, there is no instance of countries or agencies fully relying on AI to develop weather forecasting models. In fact, it is yet to replace physical models anywhere, he pointed out.

“Still, people are experimenting with AI and, most importantly, so far one cannot replace all existing physical models with AI models,” Mohapatra said. There are many limitations to switching entirely to AI systems, he cautioned, noting that forecasting models developed using AI are not always completely accurate and sometimes show limited accuracy as compared to predictions generated from a physical model. Mohapatra pointed to the recent tropical cyclonic storm Montha as an example, where AI-based models showed slight improvement in tracking the path of the cyclone but failed completely when it came to forecasting the intensity of the cyclone.