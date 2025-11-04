Sugarcane growers intensify protest in Belagavi, demand higher MSP

The sugarcane growers' protest in Belagavi district demanding a minimum support price of Rs 3,500 per ton for their produce has gathered momentum.

Farmers, under the banner of the Hasiru Sene Farmers Association, have rejected the Rs 3,200 per ton offer from sugar mills. The agitation has brought operations to a halt at 26 sugar factories across the region, with protesters vowing not to settle for anything less than their demand.

All the business establishments in Mudalagi remained shut as farmers gathered in huge numbers.

The protests, which initially began with the demands for State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane, have now spread to Athani, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Bailhongal, Mudalagi, Gokak and neighbouring areas.

In Gokak town, the agitation took a new turn as students joined farmers in staging roadblocks at key intersections, throwing traffic out of gear on major routes connecting Belagavi, Savadatti, Mudalagi and Yaragatti. Protesting farmers have urged the state government to adopt the Maharashtra sugar payment model, which they say ensures structured and timely payments for cane growers. Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra visited the protest site, extending his party's support to the farmers. Vijayendra appealed to the Congress government in the state to heed the 'legitimate demands' of the sugarcane growers. Farmers in Gurlapur village in Belagavi district have been staging protests for the past several days, demanding that the state government announce the State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane.