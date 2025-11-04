Home / India News / Air India to operate relief flight to bring 228 passengers from Ulaanbaatar

Air India to operate relief flight to bring 228 passengers from Ulaanbaatar

There were 245 people in the plane, including 228 passengers and 17 crew members

Air India
The relief flight will be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (Photo: Company)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India will operate a relief flight on Tuesday to bring back 228 passengers who are stranded in Ulaanbaatar after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was diverted to the Mongolian capital on Monday due to a technical issue.

The relief flight will return with the passengers on Wednesday morning, the airline said.

There were 245 people in the plane, including 228 passengers and 17 crew members, a source said on Monday.

"Air India will be operating a relief flight to ferry the passengers of flight AI174 (San FranciscoDelhi of 02 November), which was diverted to Ulaanbaatar on Monday. The ferry flight AI183 is scheduled to depart Delhi this afternoon and return with the affected passengers on Wednesday morning," the airline said in a statement.

The relief flight will be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The statement also said the airline along with local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, has been looking after the passengers and crew, including providing them hotel accommodation.

On Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said, "AI174m operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route."  The Boeing 777 aircraft, which operated the flight, had landed safely at Ulaanbaatar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: If INDIA bloc wins Bihar, farmers to get Rs 300-400 bonus over MSP, says Tejashwi Yadav

SC asks govt to file comprehensive reply on pleas against online gaming law

Sugarcane growers intensify protest in Belagavi, demand higher MSP

Press 'lotus' button to prevent return of RJD's 'jungle raj' in Bihar: Shah

SIR starts in TN amid staunch opposition from ruling DMK, its allies

Topics :Air IndiaAviationAviation sectoraviation sector in India

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story